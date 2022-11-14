“Cowardly” Ronaldo has no way back at Manchester United, says journalist

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily criticised by talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Portugal international is coming under fire today for his outburst in an interview with Piers Morgan, in which he made several huge claims about his situation at Old Trafford, stating that he’s been forced out of the club and that he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Speaking on talkSPORT in the clip below, Crook makes it clear that he thinks this was cowardly behaviour from Ronaldo, who clearly timed this for when the Premier League took a break for the World Cup, and who seems to have no way back at United now…

? “It’s a disgrace from Cristiano Ronaldo, and I think it is cowardly!” ???? “To say he was being forced out when he was actively trying to leave!” ? “This is not about Man United, this is about the ego of Ronaldo.”@Alex_Crook goes in on Ronaldo for his criticism of #MUFC! ? pic.twitter.com/1BY71goOxJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 14, 2022

MORE: Manchester United target cleared for €75million transfer

Ronaldo may have been a legendary figure at United up to now, but he’s seriously risking his reputation here with a major strop about how this season has gone.

Crook rightly points out that it’s the 37-year-old who has made life difficult for Ten Hag by leaving a game early, as well as other antics that have disrupted the team.