Talks today: Erik ten Hag to meet Man United hierarchy to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly meet with club bosses today to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive and controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal international has risked his reputation with Man Utd fans by publicly criticising the club’s lack of progress in recent times, as well as making it perfectly clear that he has no respect for manager Ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician took over at United in the summer after doing impressive work at Ajax, but he was one of the main targets of Ronaldo’s wrath in his TalkTV interview.

According to the Sun, Ten Hag will now meet with key figures at Old Trafford today to work out a plan for how to deal with the fall out from Ronaldo’s surprise outburst.

This will surely spell the end of the 37-year-old’s time at United, as it also follows him missing most of their pre-season, and walking out of a game early this season.

Still, it remains to be seen what precise action might be taken in the mean time, and we’ll probably hear more about that later today after Ten Hag’s talks.