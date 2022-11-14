“It is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is surely on his way out of Old Trafford now after his explosive outburst in his interview with Piers Morgan.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has strongly claimed that it looks like it’s all over between the Portugal international and the Red Devils, with manager Erik ten Hag “furious” after the player’s strongly-worded quotes came out last night.

Ronaldo hasn’t played as often as he would have liked this season, and it’s seemed clear for some time now that he had a strained relationship with Ten Hag, who left Ajax to become United manager in the summer.

It’s not clear what could happen next for Ronaldo, with Romano explaining that he rejected a huge offer from a Saudi Arabian club in the summer, whilst adding that MUFC would surely be looking for a new striker to replace the 37-year-old.

“They (United) were pretty shocked,” Romano said. “They knew Ronaldo would be giving an interview to clarify his situation, but they were not expecting something like this.

“They didn’t think Ronaldo would come out with such big statements in the middle of the season. They chose not to respond last night as they wanted to maintain the good mood after their win over Fulham, but of course they know now that they have a major issue in the club.

“I can reveal that the feeling inside Old Trafford now is that it is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. They know that after this it’s going to be more than difficult for them to find a way forward together.

“Ronaldo’s focus now is on Portugal and the World Cup, but after that he will try to find a solution to leave the club in the best way. And from United’s perspective, they know they can’t keep protecting Ronaldo in private or in public.”

It remains to be seen who United might go for in January, but Romano insists it’s a tricky window in which to get good business done, so this is far from ideal for Ten Hag and co.

“It’s clear Ronaldo can’t continue at United. I’m told Ten Hag is furious with what Ronaldo said, but this is the situation and now it’s a complicated situation for them to find a solution behind the scenes,” Romano added.

“They will need a new striker to replace Ronaldo, while Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, together with lawyers and those close to Ronaldo, will work hard to find a way out for the player.

“Ronaldo said he loves Manchester United but if they want to destroy everything to restart the project, then so be it. He was very clear in his statement, and now we can expect him to have a new club in 2023, and for United to go for a new striker, though the January market is not an easy one.”