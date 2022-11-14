Manchester United to consult legal advice before making decision on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United will reportedly consult legal advice before considering their response to the explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

The Portugal international is one of the greatest players of all time, but is risking tarnishing his reputation at Old Trafford after heavily criticising the club and its manager Erik ten Hag in the first part of an interview which aired last night.

There will be more to come from Ronaldo, and it’s not too surprising to see Sky Sports report that Man Utd will now be consulting legal advice as they prepare for how to deal with the saga.

If this does lead to Ronaldo’s time at United coming to an end, it will be a sad conclusion to what has been a great story.

Ronaldo joined MUFC as a youngster and became a world class talent under Sir Alex Ferguson, helping the club win the Champions League and three Premier League titles before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

“The feeling inside Old Trafford now is that it is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”

The 37-year-old then returned for a second spell last season, but is no longer first choice under Ten Hag, which has cast something of a shadow over the entire campaign so far.