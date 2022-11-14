Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be tempted by the prospect of returning to former club Crystal Palace, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 24-year-old defender has struggled at Man Utd since his move from Palace back in the summer of 2019, and he’s now completely out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Diogo Dalot is the clear first choice for United now, and it’s fair to say Wan-Bissaka would do well to look for a new club if he wants to revive his career.

Going back to Palace could be a smart move for him, and O’Rourke has suggested, speaking to Give Me Sport, that he could see it happening.

“I’m sure Wan-Bissaka would be interested in making that return to Selhurst Park, probably on a loan deal initially,” O’Rourke said.

“I think the right-back position at Palace is maybe not the strongest, with the likes of Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne sharing that spot right now.

“Somebody like Wan-Bissaka would probably be an upgrade on what they’ve got right now.”

Wan-Bissaka was one of a number of poor signings made by United in the summer of 2019, with Harry Maguire and Daniel James also ending up as flops at Old Trafford.

Still, that’s largely been the story of the club in pretty much every transfer window since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, with other big names like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, and Angel Di Maria performing well below expectations.