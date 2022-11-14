Rio Ferdinand still defends his old mate Cristiano Ronaldo over Manchester United fall-out

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has still found a way to defend his old mate Cristiano Ronaldo in a debate with Jamie Carragher.

Ferdinand was keen to take Carragher up on an earlier tweet, with the former Liverpool defender suggesting that it would be the likes of former Man Utd players such as Ferdinand, Roy Keane and Patrice Evra who would take Ronaldo’s side in this saga.

The Portugal international has dominated headlines today after slamming his club and his manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan, and Ferdinand hasn’t exactly done much to prove Carragher wrong.

Watch below as the former England defender insists that Ten Hag and other key figures at United could have communicated better with Ronaldo to avoid this blow-up from happening in the first place, though he did not defend the actions of Ronaldo in his interview with TalkTV…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United to consult legal advice before making decision on Cristiano Ronaldo
Journalist tips Chelsea as “favourites” for major transfer as rivals see €45m bid rejected
Manchester United send message to fans in official statement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo interview

“I’m told it’s over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”

Ferdinand played alongside Ronaldo for many years and has previously admitted to still texting him from time to time, so it perhaps makes sense that he doesn’t want to place all the blame at his old colleague’s door.

Fair play to Carragher, though, for going on to Ferdinand’s show to debate this after his tweet earlier in the day.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten Hag Jamie Carragher Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.