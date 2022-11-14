Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target recently given €75million release clause

Manchester United are continuing to monitor Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who now has a €75million release clause after recently signing a new contract.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside’s Substack, with the transfer news expert also responding to recent Man Utd transfer rumours involving Brighton ‘keeper Robert Sanchez.

It seems Sanchez is not the main focus for the Red Devils right now, with Romano stating that there is nothing advanced there, but it seems Costa is being eyed for the future, with that €75m clause surely something that could tempt the club into trying a deal at some point as well.

“I’m told there’s nothing advanced on Robert Sanchez as of now,” Romano said.

“Diogo Costa has been monitored and remains appreciated by Manchester United for the future, even if he has signed new long term deal with €75m release clause.”

For now, however, United have David de Gea as their number one, and he’s continued to perform well for Erik ten Hag’s side.

It is not yet clear if that will mean De Gea extends his stay at Old Trafford, but fans would surely take Costa or Sanchez as a long-term replacement if that is the decision the club eventually decides to take.