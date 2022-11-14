Manchester United are aiming to release Cristiano Ronaldo in January and will allow the forward to leave on a free transfer.



That is according to The Telegraph, which has confirmed United’s desire to “move on” their No.7 and added that they will “not demand a fee”.

The report also states how the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is looking increasingly unlikely to join a top European club. An option is that he reduces his wage demands significantly and returns to his first club, Sporting CP, or considers a transfer to the MLS, ending any hope of any further European glory in his career.

Ronaldo’s time at United almost certainly done

Tensions have hit the roof at Old Trafford following Ronaldo’s exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, which has not yet aired, but has been teased in short snippets on social media.

In the interview, the Portugal international details his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior figures are forcing him out of the club.

It looks as though Ronaldo will never pull on a United shirt again.