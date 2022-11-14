“Dinosaur” – Fans slam Martin Tyler’s commentary in Man United win over Fulham

Manchester United fans and supporters of other clubs were all agreed that Martin Tyler’s commentary during last night’s game against Fulham was poor.

Tyler has been one of the big names of football commentary for decades now, and still tends to get a lot of the big games on Sky Sports.

Still, some are questioning if he’s still got it, with Liverpool fans often feeling he’s far too biased against their club, and pro-Man Utd.

It seems no one really enjoyed his commentary in last night’s game as the Red Devils earned a dramatic 2-1 win away to Fulham, with a late goal from wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho giving Erik ten Hag’s side the three points.

Another tweeted: “Martin Tyler ITCHING for a United goal.”