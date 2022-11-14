Manchester United have broken their silence on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation, sending the club’s fans a message in an official statement.

Commenting on the Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan on their official site this afternoon, Man Utd issued the following statement:

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

United fans will hope to hear more in the near future, as some action against Ronaldo is surely required due to the strong-worded nature of his interview.

The Portugal international slammed the lack of progress made by the Red Devils since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, and made it clear he had no respect for current manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time, and also undoubtedly a legend at Old Trafford, but he is seriously risking ruining his legacy with United with how things have gone this season.

Responding to the bombshell claims made by Ronaldo in his interview, Fabrizio Romano made it clear he felt it was now close to the end for Ronaldo and United.

The transfer news expert added that MUFC would surely be looking for a striker in January to replace Ronaldo.

“The feeling inside Old Trafford now is that it is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”