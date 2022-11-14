Manchester United players hugely disappointed by disrespectful Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Manchester United players have reacted with disappointment after hearing Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s Man Utd teammates feel the Portugal international has shown them disrespect with some of his quotes to Morgan on TalkTV.

They are said to be bemused at why Ronaldo would come out and say what he has said, and were also unhappy with the timing of the interview being released, according to the report.

Sky add that Erik ten Hag is also disappointed, and it’s undoubtedly the Dutch tactician who was on the receiving end of the strongest criticism from Ronaldo.

Ronaldo made it perfectly clear he did not respect Ten Hag, and that he felt the former Ajax manager didn’t respect him.

It’s hard to see the 37-year-old coming back from this, with United surely needing to offload him as soon as possible.

While Ronaldo will surely go down as a MUFC legend for his first spell at Old Trafford, his return to Manchester has not gone to plan, and he’s majorly risked his reputation with the club’s fans with these latest antics.