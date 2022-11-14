Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram could be ready to consider a new club as he edges ever closer to the end of his contract, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing on CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Thuram, son of World Cup-winning legend Lilian Thuram, has shone in the Bundesliga in recent times, and it’s led to some transfer rumours involving top Premier League clubs.

The Frenchman has been linked with Arsenal in a recent report from Milan Live, while the links with Liverpool come from German outlet Fussball Transfers.

Romano didn’t name specific suitors, but he made it clear that Thuram could be ready to leave Gladbach as a free agent next summer, so he’ll consider all his options before then.

“I think there will be many rumours around Thuram as he’s good player available as potential free agent in the summer,” Romano said.

“I’m told he could really leave on a free transfer, so he’ll consider all options in the next months.”

Arsenal would certainly do well to snap up the 25-year-old as they lack cover behind their first choice front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could arguably still do with strengthening up front again to help them replace Sadio Mane, even if they’ve already signed Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz in the last two transfer windows.