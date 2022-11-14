Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko has a host of clubs chasing him in the transfer market at the moment.

The highly-rated young German forward has been in superb form this season as he continues to establish himself in the Dortmund first-team, and it’s not too surprising to see increasing transfer gossip surrounding the player.

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside’s Substack, Fabrizio Romano addressed the recent speculation involving Moukoko, following a claim from Fichajes that the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in him.

Moukoko has been described as a top talent by Romano, though he stresses that Dortmund are pushing to keep the 17-year-old, with the club’s manager Edin Terzic likely to be key to the player’s decision.

“There are really many clubs monitoring Youssoufa Moukoko, more than six or seven around Europe,” Romano explained.

“It’s absolutely normal as he’s a top talent, but Borussia Dortmund are still pushing to extend his contract and trying to find a way.

“The manager Edin Terzic will be a key factor to convince Moukoko.”

Man Utd fans will surely hope they can be in a position to sign Moukoko soon, as they could do with an elite young talent coming in up front to come in as the long-term replacement for ageing and unsettled star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also not at their best right now and are struggling for goals, so Moukoko could be an ideal long-term successor to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.