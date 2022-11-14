West Ham eye surprise move for 6ft 3in Liverpool star

Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

The Hammers could do with more depth at the back, and Phillips has had some fine moments in a Liverpool shirt, even if he’s never really nailed down a regular starting place.

The Reds would surely let Phillips go for the right price this January, so it will be interesting to see if West Ham can come up with an offer that makes this a realistic deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Liverpool potentially getting rid of Phillips, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain in the same window, Dean Jones singled out the defender as the most likely to leave.

More Stories / Latest News
Piers Morgan reveals Cristiano Ronaldo approached him to discuss “deep frustration” with Man United
Video: “It could go legal” – talkSPORT pundit believes Man United could take Ronaldo to court
Manchester United star “would be interested” in Crystal Palace transfer, says journalist

He said: “The strongest interest I guess you could say would be West Ham and Nat Phillips.

“They’ve had a keen eye on him, they’ve had good reports on him and they considered going for him strongly in the summer window. So I can see that one coming around again.”

More Stories David Moyes Nat Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.