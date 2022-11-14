West Ham eye surprise move for 6ft 3in Liverpool star

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

The Hammers could do with more depth at the back, and Phillips has had some fine moments in a Liverpool shirt, even if he’s never really nailed down a regular starting place.

The Reds would surely let Phillips go for the right price this January, so it will be interesting to see if West Ham can come up with an offer that makes this a realistic deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Liverpool potentially getting rid of Phillips, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain in the same window, Dean Jones singled out the defender as the most likely to leave.

He said: “The strongest interest I guess you could say would be West Ham and Nat Phillips.

“They’ve had a keen eye on him, they’ve had good reports on him and they considered going for him strongly in the summer window. So I can see that one coming around again.”