Chelsea are reportedly confident they’ve all but finalised the transfer of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, and a deal could be brought forward to January rather than waiting until next summer.

The Blues could supposedly pay more than Nkunku’s £58million release clause in order to bring Nkunku to Stamford Bridge earlier than initially expected, according to 90min.

Nkunku has shone in the Bundesliga and it makes sense that Chelsea might be eager to work with the France international as soon as possible as it could save their season.

Graham Potter’s side are struggling at the moment, going five Premier League games without a win, as well as suffering three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Goals have been one of Chelsea’s biggest problems, with the west Londoners managing just 17 league goals so far, giving them a goal difference of zero and giving them a worse attacking record than teams like Leeds, Leicester City and Brentford.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling haven’t had the desired impact since joining this summer, while other recent signings like Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have also all been poor, while two other flops, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, left in the summer.

Nkunku could be an important upgrade if he can take his form in Germany with him to England.