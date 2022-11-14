Leeds United have been given a positive update regarding a potential transfer move for Club Brugge forward Noa Lang.

The highly-rated 23-year-old has long looked a promising young talent, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him move to the Premier League or another competitive league in Europe in the near future.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Fabrizio Romano explained that there looks to be a good chance of Lang leaving Brugge in January, with his asking price likely to be around €30-35million.

Romano acknowledges that Leeds were linked with Lang in the summer, so one imagines there’ll be plenty of Whites fans keeping an eye on Lang’s situation in the weeks and months ahead in case a deal could be revived this winter.

On Lang’s future, Romano said: “Linked with Leeds United in the summer, Noa Lang has chances to leave in January, but Club Brugge are in very positive moment now and so they’d only sell in case they receive a good proposal.

“There’s still nothing concrete now, too early – asking price has always been around €30-35m.”

Leeds are currently 15th in the Premier League table, so they could definitely do with some investment this January to help keep them away from the relegation zone.

Lang also looks ideal to strengthen a problem area for Jesse Marsch’s side after the blow of losing star player Raphinha to Barcelona in the summer.