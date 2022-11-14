Piers Morgan reveals Cristiano Ronaldo approached him to discuss “deep frustration” with Man United

Manchester United FC
Piers Morgan has spoken about how he ended up landing his explosive interview with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The full interview is yet to be aired, but some leaked clips have shown Ronaldo’s scathing comments about the state of the club, and his criticism of manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portugal international is enduring a difficult season at Man Utd, having fallen out of favour since Ten Hag took over in the summer, and Morgan made it clear that the player actually approached him about doing this interview as he wanted to discuss his deep frustrations with the Premier League giants…

Morgan believes his good relationship with Ronaldo meant he was the 37-year-old’s choice to speak to, whilst adding that he hoped to air his issues with MUFC or else nothing would change.

As well as his own personal issues, Ronaldo made it clear that he was alarmed at how little had changed or progressed at United since Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge.

