Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Liverpool stars in BBC XI

It’s the last Premier League team of the week before the World Cup, and Arsenal have ended on a real high by going five points clear after their 2-0 win away to Wolves.

The Gunners have surprised everyone this season to establish themselves as serious Premier League title contenders, and it’s the form of stars like Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes, both in the latest team of the week on BBC Sport, that they have to thank for their fine form so far.

Odegaard scored twice in the win at Wolves, while Gabriel was solid at the back again, with the full line up below…

Liverpool haven’t had the best season so far, but they did manage to go into the upcoming break with an impressive win over Southampton, with summer signing Darwin Nunez finally starting to settle and show his best form, with Garth Crooks rewarding him and teammate Andrew Robertson with places in his XI.

Other big names to make it in are Dejan Kulusevski and Kieran Trippier, as well as two-goal Brentford hero Ivan Toney, whose World Cup snub by Gareth Southgate looks like even more bizarre a decision now!