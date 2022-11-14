PSG “interested’ in January swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo

A move to Paris Saint-Germain may be on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo as he seeks a move away from Manchester United.

The 37-year-old has sparked tensions and made headlines yet again in Manchester after a fiery interview with Piers Morgan was released last night.

In the short snippet, Ronaldo detailed how he felt “betrayed” by the club, his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag and how he feels as though United are trying to force him out, among other things.

Last summer, it was revealed that the Portugal captain was keen on leaving the Red Devils in pursuit of Champions League football and whilst he was linked to several clubs, no deals materalised, meaning Ronaldo would continue at Old Trafford until at least January.

Now he has spoken out publicly regarding his issues, it looks likely that he will not pull on a United shirt again.

A PSG move on the cards?

According to Florian Plettenberg, PSG’s owners remain interested in buying the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the winter, but the club’s football advisor is keen on making the squad “smaller and younger”.

Could ‘Mr Champions League’ be the key to the Parisians tasting European glory for the first time?

 

