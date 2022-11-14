Radrizzani reportedly keen on offloading Leeds star in January

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw could leave the club for free next summer if he’s not sold in January but the club are eager to receive a fee for the midfielder.

Forshaw has made only three league appearances for Jesse Marsch’s side this season and is not part of his plans going forward after recruiting in the area over the summer.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and if Leeds want any money for him January will be their last chance or else the player will leave for free in the summer.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has said as much to This Is Futbol, which suggests that the club are keen to let him go in January.

O’ Rourke stated: “This is Leeds’ last chance get some money for him if they do decide to sell him in January, otherwise he’s more than likely to leave on a free transfer in the summer.”

This would be a good move for all involved and it is something Leeds are likely to try and do.