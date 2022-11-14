Ronaldo labels Wayne Rooney “finished” and childishly insults his former teammate’s appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo has launched a stinging attack on Wayne Rooney and labelled his former Manchester United teammate “finished.”

The whole football world will be talking about the Portuguese superstar on Monday morning after clips of an interview with Piers Morgan were released, in which the 37-year-old has come across very badly.

Ronaldo has criticised Erik ten Hag and has had a go at several other people associated with Man United and it certainly looks like his time and maybe even his legacy at the club is over.

The striker looks like a man who is struggling to deal with the reality of his current situation and one man who has pointed out the Portuguese international’s struggles has been Wayne Rooney, which the 37-year-old didn’t like.

Speaking to Piers Morgan about Rooney’s criticism, Ronaldo said via ESPN: “Probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true.”

Rooney and Ronaldo have had their fair share of problems ever since the red card incident during the 2006 World Cup and it looks like they haven’t gone away during the years past.

Although it is understandable that he doesn’t like the criticism from his former teammate, comparing his appearance to Rooney’s is very childish behaviour.