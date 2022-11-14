Steven Gerrard tipped for first managerial job since Aston Villa exit

Steven Gerrard could soon be back in management as he’s being tipped to become the next manager of Wigan Athletic.

The former Liverpool captain is currently out of work after recently being sacked by Aston Villa, but he’d previously impressed a great deal in his time in charge of Rangers.

Wigan are now the bookies’ favourites to be Gerrard’s next club, though there are no official links between them just yet.

Wigan are currently playing in the Championship, but will surely harbour ambitions of returning to the Premier League some time in the near future.

While Gerrard may have struggled at Villa Park, he could be a good candidate to turn the Latics into a more solid Championship outfit who could perhaps challenge for promotion in the near future.

