Thomas Tuchel becomes first coach to fall foul to Brexit rules as former Chelsea boss forced to leave England

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be forced to leave England next month due to Brexit rules after being sacked by the Blues in September.

Following his sacking Tuchel was not placed on gardening leave by Chelsea’s new owners, whilst two members of his staff, Zsolt Low and Benjamin Webber, were.

This allows the pair to remain in England for the time being, if they wish, but Tuchel will have to leave the country next month and find a home elsewhere, reports the Telegraph.

This is due to post-Brexit visa laws as Tuchel arrived at Chelsea on a post-Brexit Governing Body Endorsement visa, but that expires while he is unemployed.

The German coach made attempts to get clarity on different options or to get help to apply for an alternative visa but have all proved unsuccessful, states the report

Tuchel is believed to have been happy and settled in Surrey, where his daughters have attended school, but that is unfortunately about to change.

The Telegraph reports that the German coach will move to Munich whilst he searches for a new opportunity to return to football – after already rejecting several approaches to come back.

This is another setback in what has been a tough year for Tuchel but the former Chelsea manager is likely to bounce back stronger after it.