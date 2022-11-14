Tottenham will complete big £30m transfer during next summer’s window

Tottenham expect to complete the permanent transfer of Tanguy Ndombele next year with Napoli potentially taking the frozen-out star off of the London club’s hands.

Ndombele joined Spurs in 2019 but failed to live up to his big price tag during his time with the Premier League outfit, which has resulted in the club freezing the star out.

The 25-year-old is not part of Spur’s long-term planning even though he has two-and-a-half years remaining on a £200,000-a-week contract.

Ndombele has become somewhat of a problem for Tottenham over the last two years as he is on massive wages and the Premier League club have not been able to find him a permanent home – resorting to loan moves to ease the financial burden.

However, that could change next summer as Tottenham expect to complete a permanent deal for the Frenchman.

Regarding Ndombele’s future, a Spurs source has told Football Insider that there is a £30m buy option in the midfielder’s current Napoli loan deal that is triggered if they secure Champions League qualification for next season.

The Serie A side are currently top of the league in Italy and are certain to be in the Champions League next season but whether they activate that option is another thing.

The midfielder has played in almost every game for Napoli this season and it looks promising for Tottenham at present, as the club are hopeful that they can bring in money for the star next summer.