Video: Football pundit laughs at Piers Morgan during interview after making absurd Arsenal with Ronaldo claim

Piers Morgan has suggested that Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo would start for Arsenal alongside Gabriel Jesus and that the Portuguese star would help the Gunners win the league, which brought out an expected reaction from Jamie O’Hara.

Morgan’s interview with Ronaldo has caused a stir in the football world over the last 24 hours and he is a known defender of the Man United star, no matter what he does.

The journalist was on talkSPORT this morning to speak about his conversation with the 37-year-old and was asked by O’Hara if he would take Ronaldo at Arsenal – Morgan’s favourite team.

Piers Morgan talks about Ronaldo at Arsenal

In response to the question, Morgan said:

“Absolutely! What do Arsenal need right now? Arsenal can win the title but Jesus needs a scoring partner and Jesus’ heatmap is so outrageous, he covers so much ground; actually what he needs is a fox in the box, a world-class player with bags of experience, he has won everything and could help us over the line.

“I would take him for six months in a heartbeat. This idea that Ronaldo suddenly can’t play football is laughable.”

Arsenal, whose forward players have been excellent this season, are in no need of the Portugal superstar and Morgan’s suggestion visibly made O’Hara laugh during the interview.

Laura Woods, an Arsenal fan also, did not seem to be buying the suggestion either as her Gunners team can not run the risk of being disrupted by Ronaldo’s ego at present.