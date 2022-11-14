Video: “His ego is dented” – Match of the Day crew respond to Ronaldo’s heated interview

The football world is starting to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest outburst on Manchester United and this time it is the Match of the Day crew.

The team made up of Jermaine Jenas and Jermain Defoe responded to Ronaldo’s latest comments on several figures related to United; such as Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick and Wayne Rooney, as the 37-year-old’s time at Man United looks to be coming to an end.

“First of all, I’m baffled and confused as to why he’s done this interview,” Jenas said.

“I think it just leads you to how Cristiano Ronaldo is feeling right now and how he’s felt all season. We’ve seen nothing but almost petulance throughout the whole year.”

To which Defore followed up: “Maybe his ego is dented a little bit. He’s not ever been in this situation before.”

When asked if Ronaldo is now done at Man United, Jenas stated:

“Ronaldo has to behave in line with how the rest of the team does. He can’t be involved in the team now.”