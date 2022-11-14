Video: “It could go legal” – talkSPORT pundit believes Man United could take Ronaldo to court

TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has been giving his opinion on the latest Cristiano Ronaldo outburst and stated that Manchester United could take the superstar to court for going against his contract.

Clips have been released from an interview Ronaldo did with Piers Morgan and they show the Portugal international criticising Man United and several figures associated with the football club.

The comments have not gone down well with United fans and some of the world’s biggest and best pundits have been commenting on the quotes throughout the last day.

On talkSPORT this morning, Jamie O’Hara had his say and even went as far as saying Man United could take legal action.

“He’s never going back to Manchester United, he knows what he is doing,” O’Hara said.

“It’s outrageous, the interview is incredible.

“It’s a sackable offence, they could sack him. It could get messy, it could go legal because they could look at that and go ‘you’re bringing the club into disrepute, who have gone against your contract, we’re paying you £600,000-a-week and you’ve come out and absolutely annihilated the whole football club'”.