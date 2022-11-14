Video: “This guy is not even a coach” – Ronaldo goes in on Man United over Rangnick during explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised Manchester United over the appointment of Ralf Rangnick and says he was left surprised by the appointment.

In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo stated: “After United sacked Ole, they bring in sporting director, Ralf Rangnick, which is something that nobody understands.

“This guy is not even a coach, it surprised not only me but all the world.”

Rangnick, who does indeed have previous coaching experience and lots of it, replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for most of last season as an interim coach as United waited until this summer to hire a long-term target.

That has worked out well for the Red Devils, as they brought in Erik ten Hag, who is showing signs that he could be a big success at the Manchester club.

Rangnick’s time at Man United was not a pleasant one for all involved because of the general state of the club, but it still feels disrespectful to criticise the German coach’s credentials after being in the game for years.