West Ham could become £600m+ unstable asset if they choose to sack David Moyes

West Ham are going to have to think twice if they want to sack David Moyes following the club’s poor form.

The Irons have had a dismal start to the season under the Scotsman; they sit one point above the relegation zone and have picked up a whopping nine Premier League defeats. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Compared to last season, when they finished seventh placed and only two points behind Manchester United, West Ham look an entirely different team, despite spending big money in the summer to reinforce the squad.

The squad on paper looks almost certain to bring success to the Olympic Stadium, but things have not gelled between the star names on the team sheet.

The general consensus amongst fans is that Moyes’ time is up. However, the board will know sacking the manager is not the most plausible option, given the drastic impact it will have on the club.

West Ham could lose millions with Moyes sacking

According to The Athletic: “If the board keep Moyes and the unlikely scenario of relegation happens, they would lose millions. But if they sack Moyes, the club could become an unstable asset, regardless of who they have lined up as his successor.

“There were loud boos from the crowd following the loss to Leicester City. The prevailing view among the London Stadium faithful is it is time for change.

“In a previous era, the board would have struggled to resist public pressure, but this is an unprecedented time for the club and that ultimately works in Moyes’ favour.”