“Negotiations are underway” – Chelsea transfer target appears to confirm Blues talks

Dynamo Moscow starlet Arsen Zakharyan has appeared to confirm that transfer talks over a move to Chelsea are already underway.

The talented 19-year-old Russia international looks a hugely exciting prospect and should make a big impact at Stamford Bridge if a move can indeed go ahead.

Zakharyan has been linked with Chelsea before by Fabrizio Romano, as per the tweet below, and it seems the player himself has now more or less confirmed that work is being done to finally bring him to west London, though he said he didn’t want to go into too many details for the moment…

Chelsea remain interested in signing Arsen Zakharyan. He's one of the players they wanted in the summer and they are still rating Dynamo Moscow star as one of the talents for present and future. ??? #CFC Zakharyan has been very clear: "I only want to join Chelsea". pic.twitter.com/Cu0fyMdbgI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2022

“I don’t think about it now. You can ask the club, my representatives. I think it’s all right. Negotiations are underway. But I will not reveal all the cards,” he told Sport Express, as translated by Sports Mole.

Chelsea have not had the best start to the season, so could do with making some changes in January, with Zakharyan already looking like he’d be good enough to give them more quality and creativity in the middle of the park.

With Jorginho out of contract in the summer and Mason Mount not currently at his best, there is surely a role somewhere there for Zakharyan if he does end up joining CFC soon.