“I still think he would bring something” – Ex-Gunner discusses signing Ronaldo for Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has discussed the possibility of the Gunners signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

Wilshere insists he wouldn’t have Ronaldo at Arsenal, despite what celebrity Gooners Piers Morgan might say about it, and he suspects that AFC manager Mikel Arteta wouldn’t want the veteran Portugal international either.

Ronaldo’s future at Man Utd is in serious doubt at the moment after his explosive outburst in an interview with Morgan on TalkTV, and Fabrizio Romano has suggested it’s now looking increasingly likely that it’s over for him at Old Trafford.

Wilshere thinks there is still something Ronaldo would have to offer if he came to Arsenal, but overall he was in agreement with fellow talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent that it wouldn’t be the right move…

? Darren: “With what Mikel’s building, you wouldn’t take him at Arsenal…” ? Jack: “I don’t think Mikel would take him. I don’t think I would…” Arsenal fans, would you want your club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this winter? pic.twitter.com/1gJFtc2Y1X — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 14, 2022

Wilshere recently took up a coaching role with Arsenal’s youth team, and it’s easy to imagine that the young players he’s working with could learn a lot from how Ronaldo handles his fitness and diet.

The 37-year-old has had a great career, even if he’s had a difficult time this season, and it’s still the case that many footballers would do well to emulate various sides of his game.

Arsenal’s first-team, however, looks on top form right now and there’s no sense in risking destabilising that with a signing like Ronaldo, who has mostly been an unwanted distraction at United this season.