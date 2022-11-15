‘Talked to Moyes’: Premier League ace says he’d have been ‘super happy’ to join West Ham

Aston Villa’s Jan Bednarek has reflected on a hectic deadline day in which he had the choice between two top Premier League clubs.

The defender was in demand by both Villa and West Ham, and talks went down to the final hours before he made his decision on where he would be spending the season on loan from Southampton.

Game time for the first half of the season was a necessity for the Poland international, as he eyed the lucrative opportunity of a World Cup call-up to represent his national team.

Despite making just four league appearances, the 26-year-old has been included in the Poland squad to travel to Qatar. His club teammate, Matty Cash, will also accompany him in defence.

Bednarek spoke to Moyes before choosing Villa

The centre-back revealed to Polish outlet Meczyki: “I remember that I fell asleep at midnight and got a message from Tomek Magdziarz (his agent); ‘Everything is agreed with West Ham. You go there tomorrow at 10 am. I got up at 8:30 am and got the message; ‘We have to wait a while. They are waiting, negotiating with Southampton’. At 10 am, no information. I call the president of Southampton and he said; ‘Listen, we accepted both offers. Aston Villa and West Ham. It’s up to you where you go.’”

Bednarek recalls how he was open to moving to either club, but opted for the one which showed the most interest.

“I was sitting in the Southampton locker room with James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott and Willy Caballero. Experienced players who have seen a bit of life. I mentioned my transfer and they said Aston Villa is a great club,

“I spoke to the agents and they (encouraged me to join) Aston Villa. My wife said that London is great, but the most important thing is that I should feel good.

“I remember in the locker room I said; ‘West Ham wants me, but David Moyes didn’t even call me.’ I swear I told it to the guys in the locker room and, a second later, a phone call from Lukasz Fabianski, who said; ‘The manager would like to talk to you.’

“I talked to Moyes and enjoyed their interest. But, at that moment, I felt that Aston Villa wanted me more.”