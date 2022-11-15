Ben Foster fears Leeds star is leaving the club for next season

The former Watford goalkeeper has had his say on the future of one in-form Leeds United forward – and fans won’t like the sounds of it.

Last summer saw the departures of two beloved fan-favourites around Elland Road; Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips. The Brazilian opted for a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, whilst Phillips, who had graduated the academy at Leeds, decided to switch to reigning league champions Manchester City.

The transfers came after a season in which Leeds neared relegation throughout the whole Premier League campaign and secured safety in the closing stages.

2022/2023 has also started shakily for the Yorkshire side, as they sit 15th-placed after 14 games and have picked up only 15 points.

A silver lining in a lacklustre beginning is Rodrigo. The 31-year-old has netted nine goals and contributed one assist in his 13 appearances and has been a game-changer for his side when called upon.

Ben Foster predicts Rodrigo departure

On his YouTube channel, Foster said: “Rodrigo for Leeds, my gosh, this boy is on fire. What a season he’s having. They’ve got to hold on to him but again, Leeds seem to be that team where if somebody keeps smashing it, they’ll get bought. It’ll be £40-50 million quid or whatever it is.”

