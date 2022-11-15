Exclusive: Not easy for Chelsea transfer target to agree new deal with his current club, says Fabrizio Romano

Rafael Leao’s AC Milan future remains uncertain, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update in today’s edition of his Daily Briefing on CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Chelsea have been showing an interest in Leao for some time, as per CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs in the tweet below, and so Blues fans may be keen to hear Romano’s update on the Portugal international’s situation at the San Siro.

Although talks remain ongoing over Leao potentially signing a new contract with Milan, it seems this is looking like a complicated deal to get finalised, according to Romano.

Providing an update on Leao amid the recent Chelsea transfer rumours, Romano said: “There are negotiations ongoing between AC Milan and Rafael Leao, his agents and his family.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan
“I’m aware there’s been some speculation about talks stalling, and while it’s not an easy deal, discussions are still ongoing. Paolo Maldini is on it and will try to find a solution as soon as possible.

“I don’t see a transfer happening in January, honestly as Milan will try to keep him for sure; we’ve to see what happens in the summer.”

Chelsea could do with a signing like Leao to give them more options up front, as recent signings like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling haven’t really worked out at all.

Graham Potter’s side are in poor form, but Leao could be a significant upgrade on the other players in that area of the Chelsea squad, with other signings in recent years like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech also not working out.

