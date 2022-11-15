Exclusive: “The deal is ready” – Fabrizio Romano on when major Chelsea transfer will finally go through

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to CaughtOffside via his Daily Briefing on Substack as to when Chelsea fans can expect something official on the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku.

The France international will now be heading to the World Cup in Qatar, but there’s also been some speculation that he could be heading to Stamford Bridge a little sooner than expected.

Romano says his understanding is still that Chelsea plan to bring Nkunku into their squad next summer, though a report from 90min suggested the Blues might now bring this move forward to January.

Romano says his information remains the same for the time being, though the deal still needs to be signed and there will be further talks about the timing of the deal between Chelsea and Leipzig.

“Honestly, it’s not yet clear when we could get an official announcement on the Nkunku to Chelsea deal,” Romano explained.

“It’s up to the clubs and at the moment it’s not signed yet so we will see; the deal is ready but not signed yet and this is an important stage.

“Chelsea and RB Leipzig will discuss about timing of the transfer too, but initially it has always been planned for next summer.”

Chelsea fans will certainly be hoping they can officially finalise this signing as soon as possible, with Nkunku looking one of the finest attacking players in Europe in recent times.

The 25-year-old has immense potential and could be a major upgrade on Graham Potter’s current attacking options, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling not making much of an impact since joining in the summer.

Other recent signings up front have also flopped at Chelsea, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both being shipped out a few months ago, while the likes of Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic continue to under-perform.