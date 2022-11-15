Bayern Munich ready to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a transfer escape route from Manchester United

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a way out of Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window.

Ronaldo is making headlines for all the wrong reasons at the moment due to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he has been heavily critical of the club and manager Erik ten Hag in particular.

It now seems inevitable that the Portugal international will be on his way out of Old Trafford at the next opportunity, with Fabrizio Romano commenting that it looks like there is no way back for him in Manchester.

Now there’s been an update from the Daily Mail, who state that Bayern have held some initial talks over snapping Ronaldo up this winter as they prepare to offer him a lifeline in Europe.

Ronaldo, who will turn 38 early next year, had been approached by a club from Saudi Arabia in the summer, but turned down a huge contract offer because he wanted to carry on playing at the highest level.

Bayern would certainly give him that opportunity, and it will be intriguing to see if a deal can be agreed in the coming weeks and months.

For now, however, one imagines Ronaldo’s focus will be on the World Cup in Qatar.