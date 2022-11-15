Frank Lampard is under pressure at Everton following a poor run of results and it is believed that the club have been internally discussing a change of manager.

The Toffees are currently sat in 17th position, one point off the relegation zone, and have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

What is even more worrying is the way they are playing and following the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, Everton chiefs are said to be getting edgy behind the scenes, according to Football Insider; with Lampard’s future being a topic of discussion over the last 48 hours at the Merseyside club.

As the Everton hierarchy discusses the future of Lampard, names of replacements are believed to have come up and one said to be on the list is former Leeds United boss, Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine coach is said to be close to accepting an offer to become the new Bournemouth manager but if Everton wanted they could likely hijack the move.

Bielsa is a fan favourite amongst Leeds United supporters as he is the man that guided them back to the Premier League. They would be delighted to see their former coach return but with what club that will be, remains to be seen.