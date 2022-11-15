Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains how Arsenal pulled off “perfect, smart signing”

Arsenal have earned praise from football transfers expert Fabrizio Romano for their signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

The Norway international has been one of the Gunners’ best players this season, firing in an important brace against Wolves at the weekend to take the club five points clear at the top of the Premier League table going into the winter World Cup break.

Odegaard previously struggled for playing time at Real Madrid, but was always regarded as a promising young player, and he’s now made the big step up to become Arsenal captain and a key part of their midfield.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, exclusively for CaughtOffside via Substack, Romano explained that Arsenal chief Edu was a key figure in bringing Odegaard to the Emirates Stadium permanently after his initial loan spell in north London.

Romano praised it as smart business, and ruled out the prospect of the 23-year-old returning to the Bernabeu any time soon as he’s happy with his current club.

“What a season Martin Odegaard is having for Arsenal. He’s responded so well to the pressure of being made club captain, and he looks like he’ll be crucial to keeping their title challenge alive,” Romano said.

“I think that was a perfect, smart signing. Edu always wanted Odegaard in 2021 over other candidates for that position, and it was a smart move. It was only Arsenal in the race at the time because Martin only wanted Arsenal.

“The real issue was to convince Real Madrid but Arsenal decided to wait and it was the best strategy to sign Martin in August.

“Are there any regrets from Real Madrid’s end? I can’t say for sure but I don’t think Real Madrid will think about re-signing Odegaard; he’s happy at Arsenal.”

Arsenal fans will hope Odegaard can keep up his superb form and continue to keep Mikel Arteta’s side in the title race in the second half of the season.