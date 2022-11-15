Former Tottenham star announces retirement after playing 416 Premier League games

Former Tottenham, Leeds and Everton star Aaron Lennon has decided to call time on his career and will retire from football at the age of 35.

The winger released a statement on his social media channels on Tuesday and will hang up his boots having played 416 games in the Premier League, where he scored 36 goals and assisted a further 50.

Lennon played for Leeds, Tottenham, Everton and Burnley in England throughout his career, with his one and only trophy being the League Cup with Spurs in 2008.

The 35-year-old held records at one point in his career being the youngest player ever to have his boots sponsored when he signed up with Adidas at the age of just 14.

Two years later, Lennon began his professional career at Leeds United, where he became the youngest player to appear in the Premier League at the age of 16 years and 129 days, coming off the bench at White Hart Lane against Tottenham Hotspur in a 2–1 loss in August 2003.

Lennon in his statement stated that the decision to retire was a very tough one to make but felt it was best for him and his young family.

The winger said he loved every minute of his career and went on to thank everyone that helped him along the way. The former Tottenham star said that he is excited for the next chapter in his life before thanking the entire football world.