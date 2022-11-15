An ongoing debate across English and European football is who is the most talented and complete midfielder out of Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. Pep Guardiola has answered the age-old question.

The Manchester City manager is regarded as one of the best coaches in world football, having worked with and developed with the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta. The latter two are classed as two of the best midfielders to have played the game, but England has also created some world-class talents.

Paul Scholes graduated from Manchester United’s academy to become one of the most successful players in Premier League history. From the FA Youth Cup with the Class of ‘92 to 11 league titles, three FA Cups and two Champions Leagues – amongst other silverware.

Frank Lampard spent 13 years at Chelsea before moving to Manchester City and then finishing his career at New York City FC. Throughout his time at Stamford Bridge, where he became a club icon and legend, he lifted three Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, a Champions League and a Europa League, as well as other trophies.

Steven Gerrard was a Merseyside-born Liverpool player who stayed at his boyhood team from 1989 to 2015. In that time, he won two FA Cups, a Champions League, three League Cups, a Super Cup and UEFA Cup. Despite his long career in the top division of English football, he never lifted a league title.

Guardiola weighs in

The Spaniard himself has made a significant impact on the Premier League since being appointed City manager in 2016, winning a remarkable four league titles already.

He named his favourite of the three midfielders to Five UK, saying: “Big respect to Frank [Lampard] and Steven [Gerrard], but Paul Scholes is my favourite. I love him. I think he had it all.”