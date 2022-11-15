The two centre-backs have been a crucial part of England’s backline in the two previous tournaments and will have a key role to play in Qatar.

Harry Maguire, to many, was a surprise name in the 26-man Three Lions squad to represent the country at the forthcoming World Cup, largely due to his lack of game time at club level for Manchester United.

The 29-year-old remains captain of the club but has fallen down the pecking order since Erik ten Hag’s arrival. When he has featured for his side over the past years, he has received regular criticism for his form.

Despite this, the Englishman has always been an invaluable figure at international level. He is one of Gareth Southgate’s most trusted lieutenants and his impact at both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 was instrumental in England’s progression to the final stages of the competitions.

Stones backs Maguire ahead of tournament

Southgate has regularly opted for a partnership of Maguire and John Stones of Manchester City at centre-back. The 28-year-old has expressed his respect for his fellow defender and reflected on their relationship.

He said (via Manchester Evening News): “When I look at Harry, I see a partner. Through all our experiences he’s had my back and I’ve had his. We’ve had so many games together, we’ve made a bond and partnership together. We know what the other person is doing and how we work best together. It clicks.



“Whatever team or whatever system Gareth decides, if it’s me and Harry we will use those bonds again. They are too strong to be broken by game time, form, whatever it is. That kind of goes out the window when these moments hit.”