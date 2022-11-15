The 26-man England squad met at St George’s Park for the final time before jetting off to Qatar in pursuit of the 2022 World Cup trophy.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker was spotted greeting Bukayo Saka and made a comment hinting towards the tightly contested Premier League title race.

Arsenal sit on top of the league table on 37 points, five points ahead of second-placed City. Pep Guardiola’s side oversaw a 2-1 defeat in a must-win clash at the Etihad in their final match before the prolonged international break.

Opportunity then fell to the Gunners to capitalise on the dropped points, and that they did. They cruised to a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers to extend their lead and secure their top spot for the Christmas period.

City are aiming to lift their third consecutive league title, something that has only been previously achieved by Manchester United. Mikel Arteta, however, has different plans for the campaign ahead.

Walker pleads with Saka to stop Arsenal winning

In the clip shared by England’s YouTube channel, the City defender says to Saka: “Are you guys [Arsenal] going to stop winning?”

To which the 21-year-old responds: “Don’t worry about that bro.”