Hugo Lloris looks unlikely to join fellow European captains in Qatar in wearing the One Love armband. 

Harry Kane will be joined by around eight other captains in wearing a One Love armband in an anti-discrimination stance. The armband features rainbow colours and is an attempt to make their statement clear on LGBT+ rights. Captains from Wales, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark and Switzerland are all expected to be involved.

Same-sex acts are not only illegal but punishable by imprisonment for seven years and death by stoning under the strict Sharia Law. It is one of several major concerns of hosting the tournament in Qatar, alongside the deaths of migrant workers that built the stadiums and the treatment of women and their lack of freedom in the country.

Hugo Lloris unlikely to join European captains in anti-discrimination stance

The captain of France was also named on the list of those supporting the movement, though it looks like Hugo Lloris will opt against it.

He said (via Football Daily): “Before you do anything, you need the agreement of FIFA, the agreement of the federation. Then, of course, I have my personal opinion on the subject, which is similar to that of the president.

“When we are in France and we welcome foreigners, we often want them to follow our rules, to respect our culture and I will do the same when I go to Qatar, quite simply. So I can agree or disagree with their ideas but I have to show respect for that.”

 

