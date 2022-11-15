Hugo Lloris looks unlikely to join fellow European captains in Qatar in wearing the One Love armband.

Harry Kane will be joined by around eight other captains in wearing a One Love armband in an anti-discrimination stance. The armband features rainbow colours and is an attempt to make their statement clear on LGBT+ rights. Captains from Wales, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark and Switzerland are all expected to be involved.

We are uniting with nine other European countries in support of OneLove, a campaign that will use the power of football to promote inclusion and send a message against discrimination. — England (@England) September 21, 2022

Same-sex acts are not only illegal but punishable by imprisonment for seven years and death by stoning under the strict Sharia Law. It is one of several major concerns of hosting the tournament in Qatar, alongside the deaths of migrant workers that built the stadiums and the treatment of women and their lack of freedom in the country.

Hugo Lloris unlikely to join European captains in anti-discrimination stance

The captain of France was also named on the list of those supporting the movement, though it looks like Hugo Lloris will opt against it.

He said (via Football Daily): “Before you do anything, you need the agreement of FIFA, the agreement of the federation. Then, of course, I have my personal opinion on the subject, which is similar to that of the president.

? "So I can agree and disagree with their ideas but I have to show respect for that." Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not will not wear a rainbow coloured armband pic.twitter.com/aufJjy7Rlb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 15, 2022

“When we are in France and we welcome foreigners, we often want them to follow our rules, to respect our culture and I will do the same when I go to Qatar, quite simply. So I can agree or disagree with their ideas but I have to show respect for that.”

Footage courtesy of Football Daily