‘It’s awful, awful’ – McManaman says he is unimpressed by Leeds player

Former Liverpool star and now pundit, Steve McManaman, has stated that Robin Koch’s defending during Leeds United’s 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur was ‘awful’.

Leeds looked to be on course for their third straight win in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but let the lead slip towards the end of the match.

The game was a missed opportunity for Jesse Marsch’s team, who only weeks before had upset the odds by beating Liverpool at Anfield, but they weren’t able to follow suit against Spurs and McManaman thinks Leeds will be ‘angry’, as said to Premier League Productions.

Speaking on the topic of the Tottenham and Leeds match, the former Liverpool star said: “Leeds will be very angry about their performance.

“They were so unfortunate. The first goal (foul on Meslier). The second goal then deflected. Rodrigo then smashes one in.

“They are literally all over the place then. This was an awful goal to concede. The Bentancur 3-3 one. If you look at Robin Koch’s defending, when it goes out to Kulusevski, I mean it’s awful. It’s awful, then Bentancur goes and gets the winner.”

The defence is an area Leeds and Marsch are likely to strengthen in January and it will hopefully cut out some of their defensive mistakes in the future.