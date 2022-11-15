Newcastle United preparing transfer bid for in-form striker

Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to launch a transfer bid for Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international looks an outstanding young talent and is sure to be one to watch at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, but could we also be seeing him in the Premier League soon?

According to Media Foot, it seems Newcastle are preparing to step up their interest for David in January, with the report also mentioning Manchester United as admirers of the 22-year-old.

Newcastle have been big spenders under their Saudi owners since their takeover last year, bringing in top talents like Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

Jonathan David in action for Lille
More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag tells Man United that Cristiano Ronaldo has gone too far and shouldn’t play for the club again
Manchester United dispute one particular claim made by Cristiano Ronaldo during Piers Morgan interview
“Messi must be laughing” – Pundit says Ronaldo has tarnished his legacy after interview

If Eddie Howe could also get to work with a top striker like David, it could really help the club as they look to compete for a place in the top four this season.

David has nine goals and three assists in 15 Ligue 1 matches so far this season, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside recently, Fabrizio Romano mentioned David as a player he rates highly who could do a job for Man Utd.

More Stories Jonathan David

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.