Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to launch a transfer bid for Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international looks an outstanding young talent and is sure to be one to watch at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, but could we also be seeing him in the Premier League soon?

According to Media Foot, it seems Newcastle are preparing to step up their interest for David in January, with the report also mentioning Manchester United as admirers of the 22-year-old.

Newcastle have been big spenders under their Saudi owners since their takeover last year, bringing in top talents like Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

If Eddie Howe could also get to work with a top striker like David, it could really help the club as they look to compete for a place in the top four this season.

David has nine goals and three assists in 15 Ligue 1 matches so far this season, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside recently, Fabrizio Romano mentioned David as a player he rates highly who could do a job for Man Utd.