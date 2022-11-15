Journalist shuts down rumours linking Ronaldo to European giants as superstar prepares for Man United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is destined to leave Manchester United in January after his recent interview with Piers Morgan but his hunt for a new club will not be easy and one European giant has already expressed their non-existent interest.

Ronaldo wanted to leave Man United during the summer but never got his move from the Premier League club and has acted childishly ever since.

One of the reasons for the move not happening was that none of the clubs that the 37-year-old would like to have played for wanted the superstar as it is well-known that his agent, Jorge Mendes, met with several clubs during the last window.

One of those was Bayern Munich and during the time several of the Bundesliga club’s hierarchy publicly stated their lack of interest in Ronaldo.

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sport1 during the summer via Fabrizo Romano: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But once again: that was and is not a topic for us.”

Once again, Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the superstar as the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler reported that agent Jorge Mendes met officials from Bayern last week.

However, an insider for the German giants, Christain Falk, has stated that this is not true and that the Bundesliga club have no interest in signing Ronaldo in January or beyond.