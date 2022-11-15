Manchester United are reportedly accelerating plans to seal the ambitious transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils could have to pay around £150million for Mbappe, but it is thought they have the money to fund this deal and that they are one of the few clubs in Europe who could afford his wages, according to the Daily Mirror.

The France international would be a statement signing by Man Utd if they could pull it off, though it will surely be impossible to convince a player of that calibre to move to Old Trafford while the club cannot offer Champions League football.

Still, United need to think big with replacing Ronaldo, and someone like Mbappe would be ideal to get this fading force back on the map again.

The Mirror also mention Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as another option being considered in the wake of Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The 37-year-old has made some strong claims against MUFC, accusing them of trying to force him out and of not believing he was being honest when he told them he had to miss pre-season for family reasons.

Ronaldo also hit out at manager Erik ten Hag, insisting he doesn’t respect the Dutch tactician, with Fabrizio Romano stating that he thinks the player’s time in Manchester is surely coming to an end.