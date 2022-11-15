Leeds United is now considering playing three friendly in all over the course of the upcoming month during the World Cup break, according to Phil Hay.

The journalist for The Athletic revealed that intentions to travel to America had suddenly changed, and that negotiations are now underway to travel to Spain.

Real Sociedad and Leeds have already agreed to face each other at Elland Road in December, but two other agreements are required to acquire more playing time before the season resumes.

“As of a few weeks ago, Leeds United’s plan was to give their non-World Cup players two weeks off and then head to San Francisco for a tour in the backyard of their minority shareholder, 49ers Enterprises,” he wrote.

“Then came defeats to Leicester City and Fulham, resulting in a surge of pressure, and their intentions changed almost overnight.

“In terms of friendlies, the club have been talking about playing three before they resume the Premier League season against Manchester City on December 28. One of those matches will be against Real Sociedad at Elland Road on December 16. They are also discussing training and playing in Spain, although that proposed trip is still to be confirmed.” – said Phil Hay.