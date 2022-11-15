Liverpool might actually need a new centre-forward…

Darwin Nunez has been exceptional in his past few appearances.

But they’ve come from the left-wing in Jurgen Klopp’s traditional 4-3-3. The boss tried 4-4-2 for a bit but it didn’t work and you can’t see him experimenting much formation-wise after Christmas.

The issue, of course, is that Liverpool are actually stacked in the left-wing, or left inside-forward position. It’s where Luis Diaz plays. It’s arguably Diogo Jota‘s best position. Fabio Carvalho plays best in that role, too. Nunez though has proved a genuine goalscorer from this position as he drives past fullbacks and runs in behind defences, something the other three rarely do.

It definitely makes the Uruguayan an option in this spot – and given Roberto Firmino’s contract is out in the summer – it might well be that a new forward to provide a rotation/back-up option for the central attacking role might be required.

It might well be that Nunez eventually reverts to the ‘no.9’; although it has to be said, he gets less space to run into here and his occasionally sloppy touch is more punished.

A Firmino Mark-II would be nice. Somebody like Christopher Nkunku would be perfect, but he’s already Chelsea-bound, so it’ll be interesting to see who Klopp and sporting director Julian Ward have lined up.