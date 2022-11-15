Liverpool star unexpectedly quits playing for national team just days before scheduled games

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho has given up playing for Portugal’s Under 21 side which gives England hope of the 20-year-old playing for them in the future.

Carvalho has been representing Portugal since this year having played for England at the age groups below before making the switch.

The 20-year-old now seems to have changed his mind again and has now quit representing Portugal, with no official reason given for his decision.

The Portuguese Football Federation announced the news in a cursory 54-word statement, which read via the Daily Mail: ‘A footballer has decided to give up representing the Portuguese Under-21 team.

‘Fábio Carvalho informed the Portuguese Football Federation, through some SMS messages, that he does not intend to continue representing Portugal at Under-21 level.

‘This decision by the player was communicated after the call-up for friendlies against the Czech Republic and Japan was made.’

Carvalho’s decision comes days before the Portugal Under-21 side are scheduled to play two matches. The Selecao’s U21 side face Czech Republic on Friday and Japan next Tuesday.

The move will likely see the Liverpool star switch back to representing England and with the way his career is heading, it is likely that he will be called up to the senior squad sometime in the future.